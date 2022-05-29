Crust Network (CRU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $432,000.00

Crust Network (CRU) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Crust Network has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $432,000.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00003133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

