Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Up 104.0% in May

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CRU stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 307,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,687. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Crucible Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

