Crown Price Reaches $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 90.9% against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $865,407.55 and approximately $26,943.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,298.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00620049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00177538 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00016029 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,788,869 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.