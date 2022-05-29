CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $166.82 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

