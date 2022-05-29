CropperFinance (CRP) Market Capitalization Hits $377,441.77

CropperFinance (CRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. CropperFinance has a total market cap of $377,441.77 and $11,065.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One CropperFinance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 638.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.88 or 0.15966224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,302.06 or 0.99990543 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using U.S. dollars.

