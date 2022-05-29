Critical Comparison: Hippo (HIPO) versus Its Rivals

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hippo to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hippo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hippo Competitors 755 3212 2775 166 2.34

Hippo presently has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 235.00%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hippo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million -$371.40 million -0.22 Hippo Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion 71.25

Hippo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72% Hippo Competitors -0.62% 3.32% 0.86%

Risk and Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo’s peers have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hippo peers beat Hippo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

