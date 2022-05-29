Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CWGL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,880. Crimson Wine Group has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.