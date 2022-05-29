Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives $13.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Cricut alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,194,879 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 391,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,271. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. Cricut has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.