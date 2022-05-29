Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.51

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $104.70 million and $3.17 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,229.70 or 1.00054693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032518 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015551 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001198 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

