Credit Suisse Group Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $500.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.84.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $422.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,718,951. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.