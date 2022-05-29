Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CIK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 148,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,554. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $3.61.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.