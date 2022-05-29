Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CIK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 148,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,554. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $3.61.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
