Credit Suisse AG Sells 23,028 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,028 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $102,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NovoCure by 689.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $1,520,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $53,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

NovoCure stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

