Credit Suisse AG Acquires 180,394 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,394 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $133,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,508,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 over the last three months.

Shares of BAM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.