Craig Hallum Trims BOX (NYSE:BOX) Target Price to $41.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.10.
Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in BOX by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,582 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in BOX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,664,000 after acquiring an additional 582,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BOX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,661 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
