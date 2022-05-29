CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $311.71

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.71 ($3.92) and traded as low as GBX 242 ($3.05). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.05), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £21.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 311.03.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from CPPGroup’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 2.81%. CPPGroup’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.