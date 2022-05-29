Cowen Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $126.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $126.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $84,873,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

