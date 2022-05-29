Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair downgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Covetrus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of CVET stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,146,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3,737.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,513,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter worth $11,927,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 36.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 661,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.