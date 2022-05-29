Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair downgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Covetrus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.
Shares of CVET stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,146,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3,737.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,513,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter worth $11,927,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 36.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 661,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
