Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair lowered Covetrus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Covetrus by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

