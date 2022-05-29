Covalent Market Capitalization Achieves $35.61 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $35.61 million and $1.57 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 486.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,996.13 or 0.27383905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00503996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008853 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

