Cota Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cota Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 3.7% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $21,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,056. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

