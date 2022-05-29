Cota Capital Management LLC Has $39.29 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cota Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up about 6.7% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of RingCentral worth $39,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.84. 2,762,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,174. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

