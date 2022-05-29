Contrasting Palisade Bio (PALI) and Its Competitors

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) is one of 255 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Palisade Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Palisade Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -2,145.95% -273.04% Palisade Bio Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palisade Bio and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 -$26.62 million -0.16 Palisade Bio Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.05

Palisade Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio. Palisade Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Palisade Bio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Palisade Bio Competitors 1675 5782 11417 210 2.53

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,071.88%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 107.95%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio’s rivals have a beta of 0.76, meaning that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palisade Bio rivals beat Palisade Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.