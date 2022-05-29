Contour Asset Management LLC Sells 764 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Contour Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.42. 7,093,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,439. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock worth $6,941,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

