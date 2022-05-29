Contour Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,466,345 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 586.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up 3.1% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 1.25% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $86,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 527,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

