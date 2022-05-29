Contour Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Contour Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,355 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 1.6% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $43,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.
Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $17.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.58. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
