Contour Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 679,724 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 679,724 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,658,000. Splunk accounts for about 2.8% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Splunk by 25,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after purchasing an additional 656,190 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,642,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Splunk by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. 2,875,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 169.00%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.