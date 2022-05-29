Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.15 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $69.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26.

