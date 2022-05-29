Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,566 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,794,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 373,990 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 251,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

