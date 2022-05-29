Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $470.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.48. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

