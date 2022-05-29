Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

MetLife stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.