Continuum Advisory LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 345,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,533,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 128,851 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $364.06 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $327.06 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.36 and a 200 day moving average of $409.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

