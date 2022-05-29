Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 330 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BCE by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,753 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

