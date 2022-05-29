Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.