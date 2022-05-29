Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,270,000 after purchasing an additional 155,502 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 130.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 96,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $2,305,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.