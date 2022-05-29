COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Up 84.8% in May

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the April 30th total of 752,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 683,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at about $2,214,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of COMSovereign by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of COMSovereign by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMSovereign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

COMSovereign stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 1,156,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMSovereign has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

