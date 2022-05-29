Computer Services, Inc. (CSVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of CSVI stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Computer Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

