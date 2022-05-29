Computer Services, Inc. (CSVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of CSVI stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Computer Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.31.
