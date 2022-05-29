Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 175,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,844,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 262,525 shares of company stock valued at $511,278.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

