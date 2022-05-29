Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,600.17.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.