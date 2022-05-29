Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the April 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,428,000 after purchasing an additional 996,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,908 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,884,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 321,645 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.00. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.22.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $907.42 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

