Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $74.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($92.55) to €90.00 ($95.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cheuvreux raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($82.98) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($63.83) to €62.00 ($65.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €71.00 ($75.53) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.