Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $37.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 34.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.7% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 138,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

