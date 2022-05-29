Columbia Asset Management Sells 685 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $206.74 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

