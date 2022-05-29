Columbia Asset Management Sells 620 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

