Columbia Asset Management Sells 549 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Columbia Asset Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

