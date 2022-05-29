Columbia Asset Management Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $197.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.