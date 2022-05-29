Columbia Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.
V stock opened at $212.88 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.21.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
