Columbia Asset Management Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $228,416.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,789 shares of company stock worth $3,868,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

AEP opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $92.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

