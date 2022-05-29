Columbia Asset Management Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.