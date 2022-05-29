Columbia Asset Management Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 631,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,500,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.46.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

