Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 114.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RFI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,469. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

